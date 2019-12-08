Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen (Moore) Noel. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Plainview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Moore Noel, born Feb 15, 1952, passed away comfortably at home on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at the age of 67 after long battles with cancer. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Plainview under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

A visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the funeral home.

Karen was born in Brownfield, TX to Henry Moore and Thelma George Moore. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1970.

She was married to Randy Noel on December 1,1973 in Plainview, Tx in her parents living room. They just celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. Together they had two daughters, Kelly and Mikel.

Karen worked many years at her parents store, OK Radio and TV, until going to work at West Texas Gas where she remained for 22 years. Karen worked with Randy at his business, KHAR Auto.

Karen was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Plainview. She was a brilliant woman of faith and was a role model to many.

She enjoyed getting together with friends and family, as well as spending time with her grandchildren. Karen loved spending her Saturdays watching college football.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Thelma Moore, brother Robert Moore, and Parents in-law Alvin and Winnie Noel.

Karen is survived by her husband Randy, daughters Kelly Shackelford with Kevin and grandson Granger, Mikel Bechtold with Zach and granddaughter's Zoe and Ryann, grandson, Noah, sister Henriette and Alvin Eldred, brother Wayne and Myrna Moore, sister-in-law Shirley Rodgers, sister-in-law Donice and Kim Hays, brother-in-law Ted and Patti Noel, brother-in-law Terry Noel.

Karen Moore Noel, born Feb 15, 1952, passed away comfortably at home on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at the age of 67 after long battles with cancer. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Plainview under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.A visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the funeral home.Karen was born in Brownfield, TX to Henry Moore and Thelma George Moore. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1970.She was married to Randy Noel on December 1,1973 in Plainview, Tx in her parents living room. They just celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. Together they had two daughters, Kelly and Mikel.Karen worked many years at her parents store, OK Radio and TV, until going to work at West Texas Gas where she remained for 22 years. Karen worked with Randy at his business, KHAR Auto.Karen was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Plainview. She was a brilliant woman of faith and was a role model to many.She enjoyed getting together with friends and family, as well as spending time with her grandchildren. Karen loved spending her Saturdays watching college football.Karen was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Thelma Moore, brother Robert Moore, and Parents in-law Alvin and Winnie Noel.Karen is survived by her husband Randy, daughters Kelly Shackelford with Kevin and grandson Granger, Mikel Bechtold with Zach and granddaughter's Zoe and Ryann, grandson, Noah, sister Henriette and Alvin Eldred, brother Wayne and Myrna Moore, sister-in-law Shirley Rodgers, sister-in-law Donice and Kim Hays, brother-in-law Ted and Patti Noel, brother-in-law Terry Noel. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close