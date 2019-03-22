Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Karlene "Renee" Wood Williams died peacefully in Plainview, Texas on March 19, 2019 at the age of 69 following a series of strokes. Her devotion to her family and her never wavering faith in God gave her strength and encouragement to support her through this time and ultimately gave her peace.

Renee' was born on December 18, 1949 in Memphis, Texas to Carl Henry and LaNora Wood and graduated from Memphis High School where she recently attended her 50th class reunion and Jessie Lee school of Cosmetology. She attended West Texas University in Canyon where she met her husband, Carl Joe Williams. They were married in Memphis, Texas on December 28, 1969 and moved to El Paso, Texas where Carl Joe was stationed and she worked as a beautician. Their son Mark was born in El Paso and later Mary was born while the family lived in Houston. They moved to the Williams family farm in October of 1976 where Renee was a stay at home mom, kept books for her husband at the Hale County Surveyor's office, and later as a teacher's assistant for Plainview ISD. Renee' encouraged not only her own children to pursue their goals, but also inspired every student that she helped to reach their full potential. She had a way of making everyone feel special and loved.

Renee was skilled in so many areas. She could be found most Wednesdays sewing and working on projects with her 'Wednesday Group'. Renee also served as director of "mDOC" at First Baptist Church of Hale Center where she was a member. Besides family and friends, Renee's other passion was genealogy. She was active on the Historical Commission, board member of the Mary McCoy Baines chapter of DAR, president of the High Plains Genealogical Society, and member of the Unger Memorial Library board. Renee's artistic talents could been seen at Hillcrest Elementary, Plainview Central Office, and Armstrong Middle School in Plano every Christmas as she painted the windows. Renee' attended the Walk to Emmaus #51 and continued to participate in the Emmaus community. Renee' received many accolades for her years of service to the community including 4-H Distinguished Leader Award, Hillcrest, and Thunderbird Lifetime PTA member awards.

Renee' is survived by her mother Ada "LaNora" Wood; her husband, Carl Joe Williams of Hale Center; a son Mark Williams and his wife Keri of Brownfield, Texas, their children Bethany of Carrolton, Texas, Katie and Holly of Brownfield; and a daughter Mary Williams Steen and her husband Lynn Steen with their sons John Morgan, William, and Michael all of Plano, Texas. Her sister, Tanya and husband Sheldon Johnson of Wichita Falls, Texas and a brother, Carl H. Wood and wife Debbie of Cloudcroft, New Mexico. She also has several nieces and nephews as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her father, Carl Henry Wood of Memphis, Texas.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 21,2019 at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center, Texas, from 6-8 pm. A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm for Renee' at First Baptist Church of Hale Center followed by a graveside service at Plainview Cemetery in Plainview, Texas with Dr. Kris Knippa and Mr. Greg Brown officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the June Wells Memorial Scholarship at Llano Estacado Museum in Plainview (1900 W 7th Street, CMB 1295, Plainview, TX 79072) or First Baptist Church of Hale Center P.O. Box 396 Hale Center, Texas 79041. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2019

