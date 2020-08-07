Kelly Brian Jones, 59, of Lewisville, Texas formally of Hart, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Lewisville. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Hart with Pastor Donna Lindley officiating, burial to follow at Hart, Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt, Texas. Family and friends visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 the First United Methodist Church has requested to practice social distancing and to wear a mask if you feel needed.
Kelly was born on October 30, 1960 in Plainview, Texas to Weldon and Jonalyn (Alldredege) Jones. Kelly graduated from Hart High School in 1979. He married the love of his life B.J. (Brantley) Jones on July 17, 1981. They later moved to Amarillo for a couple of years and then moved to Hart, where Kelly farmed for 11 years. In August of 2000, Kelly and B.J moved to Justin, TX where he went to work for AT&T as project manager for 19 years until his death. In his spare time he enjoyed boating and fishing with his grandson and to refurnish furniture in the house. His pride and joy were his kids and grandson and they called him "G". He will be greatly missed by many friends and family.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife B.J. Jones of Lewisville, two sons Zachary Brian Jones of Joshua, TX and Blake Parker Jones of Owensville, MO, one daughter Kelsi Danae Jones of Lewisville, TX one grandson Jaxston James Boyd of Lewisville, TX, his mother Jonalyn Jones of Hart, TX and his brother Preston Scott Jones of Canyon, TX.
Kelly is preceded in death by his father Weldon Jones.
You may go online and sign the guestbook at www.colonialfuneralhome.org