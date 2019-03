Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kelly F. Bowers, 88, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, 2019 at his home in San Antonio. Kelly was born on Nov. 4, 1930 in Lockney, TX to Kelly and Loraine (Paschal) Bowers.

Kelly graduated from Plainview High School in 1949, where he participated in football all four years and other sports as well. He was an avid sportsman throughout his life and enjoyed watching and playing many sports especially golf. He loved hiking in the mountains and spending time at Padre Island.

Upon graduating from Plainview High, he began his career with Southwestern Bell in Lubbock, TX, where he met his wife Nancy Walker, they married in 1952. He retired from Southwestern Bell in 1983. Four of those years he served his country in the

After retirement Kelly enjoyed many hobbies such as leather crafting and the carving of Indian fetishes and walking/hiking canes to name a few.

Kelly was preceded in death by his parents, a son Trent Bowers and a nephew Russell Wood. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy; his son, Brian (Susan) Bowers, Warner Robbins, GA; his granddaughter, Nicole Fenlon, San Antonio, TX; his sisters, Patsy (Glen) Wood, South Plains, TX; Bev (Roy) Howard, Kress, TX; nephews, Flint (Tracy) Howard, Norman, OK; Len (Rhonda) Wood, Lubbock, TX; niece, Jana Howard, Oklahoma City, OK.

U.S. Navy based in Long Beach, CA. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019

