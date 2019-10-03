Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park 7405 West Northwest Highway Dallas , TX 75225 (214)-363-5401 Memorial service 12:00 PM Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park 7405 West Northwest Highway Dallas , TX 75225 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kelton William Jared, 24 of Dallas, Texas, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, September 23, 2019. Kelton was born in Dallas, Texas, on October 4, 1994, and lived his entire life in Dallas. He attended the world renown Shelton School and developed into an avid reader throughout his life even though he had severe Dyslexia. While attending Shelton he developed numerous friendships and faculty relationships that he cherished his entire life.

Kelton also suffered from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and even though this was a crippling disease that required him to be in a wheel chair most of his entire life, he did not let his disease define him or determine his character. His pure caring spirit was an inspiration to others, and no matter his condition, he was always praying and concerned about the well-being of those around him. His faith, family, and love of his country were key elements of who Kelton was as a person.

Kelton was an avid gamer and loved going to the movies. His real passion, however, was anything related to Star Wars. This was a love he shared with his best friend and brother David, and on multiple vacation trips to Disney World they were able to get up close and personal with their favorite Star Wars characters. Kelton was also a dog lover and will be missed by his Golden Retriever Holly who was always at his side or at his feet.

Kelton, in his short time with us, was a true inspiration and touched people with his boundless compassion, infectious laughter, and a maturity and wisdom beyond his years. For someone so young he truly was an old soul and will be greatly missed.

Kelton was preceded in death by his grandfather Kelton Shaw.

Kelton is survived by his Mother and Father Amy & Ben Jared. Brother David Jared. Grandparents Sally Shaw, Gene and Marsha Jared, and Kay Jared. Uncle Carlton Shaw, Uncle Rob Jared, Aunt and Uncle Matt and Ashley Jared. Kelton is also survived by beloved cousins and friends whom he cherished deeply.

A celebration of Kelton's life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the main chapel of the Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home at 7405 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75225. There will be a reception following the service in the funeral home lounge.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Kelton's memory may be made to the Shelton School at

