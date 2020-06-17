Ken Gilbert lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at age 87.

Ken was born in Halfway, Texas to Fred Gilbert and Mary Myrtle Schrimsher on February 15th, 1933, and was also raised by his father's second wife, Mary Belle Carrell.

Ken went to Plainview High school where he played baritone in the band. He earned a Bachelor's degree in physics from Texas Tech University in 1954 and later a Master's degree in nuclear physics from The University of Texas at Austin. He married Lola Peticolas in 1954 and together they had three daughters: Kathy, Susan, and Karen.

Ken served his country as a pilot in the United States Air Force and he and his family were stationed in multiple locations around the world including France, California, Hawaii, Florida, and New Mexico. He flew many different aircraft including the T-6 Texan, the B-25, the C-47, the C-119, and the T-38 supersonic jet, and was on a tour of duty in Vietnam at the time of the Tet Offensive in 1968. One of his many interesting missions was in Hawaii where he flew a C-130 to catch satellite data capsules in mid-air as they fell to the earth under a parachute - he never missed a single one. He retired from the Air Force as a full colonel.

Ken loved photography and had a curiosity about everything electronic, a trait that he no-doubt inherited from his father. He was also an amateur radio operator and he loved sailing.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother Paul, his second wife Coral Stoddard, and his third wife Judy Earhart. He is survived by his younger brother Wayne and Wayne's family, his three daughters, and his seven grandchildren.

The family will have a private service and ask that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in his name to a charity supporting either veterans or dogs, both of which were important to him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store