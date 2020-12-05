Kenneth Caden Horton, 22, of Hale Center passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, December 2, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas where he attended San Angelo State University majoring in Ag Economics. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Plainview. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Caden was born on January 22, 1998 in Incheon City, South Korea arriving in Lubbock,Texas into the arms of his parents, Craig and Kenni Horton and his big sister, Kelsea on August 7, 1998. He was the big brother of Cash, Cale and Kentlee and uncle to Kutter.
Caden graduated from Plainview High School. He was a believer and baptized at the North Groesbeck Church. From the age of three, Caden's passion in life was the show ring; whether he was preparing for the show, showing in the ring or judging animals. His love of the show ring was only surpassed by his fierce loyalty to all he loved.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Brenda Marsalis.
He is survived by his parents Dr. Craig and Kenni Horton; brothers, Cash and Cale Horton; sisters, Kelsea Bradshaw and Kentlee Horton; nephew Kutter; grandparents, Mike Marsalis, Kenneth and Pam Horton; aunts and uncles, Chris and Susan Horton, Jason and Amy Horton, Kimberly and Jason Schumacher, Van and Kelle Marsalis, a large extended family and many friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Caden Horton Love Fund, Vista Bank, P.O. Box 1020, Hale Center, TX 79041.
