Kenneth Clifton "K.C." Swayze, 91 years 10 months 26 days, of Wylie passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 in Dallas.
Interment will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in St. Mary's Cemetery in Groom, next to his dear wife, Ruth. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
K.C. was born on June 17, 1928 in Archer City, Texas. His parents were the late Joel Alexander and Laura Mae (Miller) Swayze. He had been married to Ruth Marie who had preceded him in death. K.C. worked for his son as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Surviving K.C. are his sons and daughters-in-law; Kenneth Joseph and Alisa Swayze of Wylie, Donald Lynn and Carol Swayze of Murfeesboro, Tennessee and Alan Paul and Zita Swayze of Hiram, Georgia; grandsons Jeremy and Jason Swayze; great-grandson, Mason Swayze; sister Frances Louise Swayze; brother, Jimmie Morgan Swayze and a host of family and friends.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 19, 2020.