Kenneth Clifton "K.C." Swayze
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Clifton "K.C." Swayze, 91 years 10 months 26 days, of Wylie passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 in Dallas.
Interment will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in St. Mary's Cemetery in Groom, next to his dear wife, Ruth. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
K.C. was born on June 17, 1928 in Archer City, Texas. His parents were the late Joel Alexander and Laura Mae (Miller) Swayze. He had been married to Ruth Marie who had preceded him in death. K.C. worked for his son as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Surviving K.C. are his sons and daughters-in-law; Kenneth Joseph and Alisa Swayze of Wylie, Donald Lynn and Carol Swayze of Murfeesboro, Tennessee and Alan Paul and Zita Swayze of Hiram, Georgia; grandsons Jeremy and Jason Swayze; great-grandson, Mason Swayze; sister Frances Louise Swayze; brother, Jimmie Morgan Swayze and a host of family and friends.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved