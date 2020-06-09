Kenneth "Ken" McCormick passed away on June 2, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service to celebrate his life of 76 years will be held at 3 pm, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Lubbock. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon to share memories and expressions of sympathy below the obituary at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Ken McCormick was born on May 3, 1944, to Cecil "Bud" and Hortense "Tensie" McCormick in Fort Smith, AR, and lived in Booneville, AR, before moving to Plainview, TX at the age of 4. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1962 and received a Bachelor's in Business Administration in 1969 from Wayland Baptist College after spending a year at Texas Tech University. Ken met the love of his life, Mary Soucy, while working at Marse and Son, and they married on January 18, 1969. He opened a men's clothing store, Ken's The Man's Shop, in Plainview, where he became fondly known as "Kenny Clause" by many in town. Ken then operated Express Carwash before moving to Amarillo, TX, in 1993. He continued in the clothing business but soon found his niche becoming a successful realtor.
Upon retiring in 2015, Ken and Mary moved to Wolfforth, TX, to be near their children and grandchildren. He assisted in his daughter's business, spent time playing golf, and attended countless grandkids' activities. Ken was an active member of St. Mark's in Plainview, St. Andrew's in Amarillo, and St. Paul's Episcopal Church Lubbock. He was a loving and caring husband, dad, granddad, son, brother, and uncle who cherished sitting on the porch with Mary and truly loved spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Mary McCormick; daughter, Melissa Brockman and husband Leland; son, Kenneth "Marty" McCormick and wife Dani; six grandchildren, McKenna, Carson, Emilee, Ethan, Evelynn, and Rylan; his mother, Tensie McCormick; brother, Gary McCormick and wife Debbie; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Bud McCormick.
The family of Ken McCormick suggests memorial contributions donated in his memory to a charity of your choice.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.