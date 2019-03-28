Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Wayne Brooks. View Sign

Kenneth Wayne Brooks Jr., 27, of Plainview, Texas, passed from this life on March 24, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church at 2:00 under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A balloon release will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1309 Milwaukee st. in Plainview, Texas at 8 p.m.

Kenneth was born on December 28, 1991 to Twyla Hines and Kenneth Brooks Sr. in Hale Center, Texas. Three weeks before his passing he became a member of Happy Union Baptist Church and had planned to be baptized on the day of his death. Kenneth enjoyed music, dancing but above all his passion was his two precious daughters and spending time with them, they were the loves of his life. Kenneth will be remembered as a loving father, a wonderful son, and a loyal friend.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters; Londyn A'Layah Brooks and Liberty A'Nighla Brooks of Plainview, Texas, his mother; Twyla Hines and Daron of Plainview, Texas, and father; Kenneth Brooks Sr of Amarillo, Texas, sisters; Victoria Hines of Plainview, Texas, Redondah Brooks of Houston, Texas, and Leah Sansom, brothers; Terry Hines of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Quenion Hines of Plainview, Texas, and Keenan Brooks of Plainview, Texas. Aunt; Gail Hines and Albert of Plainview, Texas. Special cousin; S.S.G Cyrus O. Cole

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers; Vicky Hines and Artie Brooks, a -great grandmother; Callie Carter, his grandfather; James Brooks, and Kenneth's cousin and best friend; Quenion Cole.

