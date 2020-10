Graveside services for Kenneth Wayne Cox, 73 of New Deal, TX will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020, in the Abernathy Cemetery, Abernathy, TX with Rev. John Bunch officiating. Family will gather to receive friends at at Abell Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 29, 2020. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.

Kenneth died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home.

