Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Burial 2:30 PM Parklawn Memorial Gardens Celebration of Life 3:30 PM Kornerstone Chapel Plainview , TX

Kevin Dale Frisbie, 61, of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 3:30 P.M. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview, Texas with Pastor Ben Martinez of Calvary Chapel Lubbock officiating. Burial will take place at 2:30 P.M on Friday at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.

Kevin was born December 3, 1958 in Plainview, Texas to Paul and Mary Frisbie. Kevin was an amazing man who made everyone feel special. He loved his family, his friends and Jesus. Kevin had many gifts and talents, including art, music and sports. He participated in Special Olympics, was an avid Texas Tech fan, enjoyed going to the fair and loved the "pretty" ladies.

Survivors include his sisters, Sharon Hodges and husband Steve of Hereford, Paulette Foster and husband Steve of Lubbock and Patti Frisbie of Amarillo; his niece, Heather Hodges Wainscott and husband Brad of Prosper; his nephews, Brice Foster and wife Kristin of Shallowater, Cody Hodges and wife Christy of Rockwall, Slade Hodges and wife of Lindsey of Wichita Falls along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In memory and celebration of Kevin's life, the family asks that you show an act of kindness to someone God places in your path today.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the Lubbock State Supported Living Center for their forty years of care and devotion and to the wonderful team at UMC Geriatric Trauma and Supportive Care Unit and the Hospice of Lubbock.

Online condolences can be made at

