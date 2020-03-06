Kevin Wayne Martin, 61, passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Tulia, Texas. Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Flomot with David Patrick officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
He was born June 20, 1958 in Lockney to Rayford and Delores Martin. He was loved by his family and friends. He was a dependable and loyal worker and he loved working outside and working with his hands.
He is preceded in death by his father, Rayford Martin; his mother Delores Auld; his step-father, Tommy Auld; his brothers, Randy Martin and Brent Martin.
He is survived by numerous family and friends.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, to please donate to your local cancer programs that help those that are local and have cancer.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2020