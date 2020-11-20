Kimberly Dawn Kidwell, 49, of Amarillo died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Amarillo.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Dreamland Cemetery located in Canyon, Texas. and will be officiated by Uncle Wayne Hollinshead of Quanah. Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon. Everyone please wear Kimberly's favorite color pink.
Born to Virgil (Bud) Kidwell and Karilyn Noble Kidwell in Amarillo and as she called it her HOME TOWN! A proud "Amarillo By Morning" Girl!
Kimberly spent her first 5 years in Amarillo, and then 3 years doing mission work in Chicago with her parents. Even though Amarillo was her "Home Town" she also lived in Sandersville Ga., Borger Tx., Plainview Tx., Crosbyton-McAdoo Tx., Quanah Tx., and Panhandle Tx.
She lived independent in Plainview and Quanah. She very much enjoyed having her own apartment. Kimberly loved life and being social. Some of her passions included Special Olympics
, Down Syndrome Buddy Walks, The Panhandle Floozies (The Red Hats), Sunday School class, singing in the church choir, performing sign language songs, all kinds of crafts and making homemade gifts. She dearly loved a good gambling trip (right Extra Mom Shirley?). She very much loved the cruises she took with family to Alaska (two times), New York and up to Canada and then her trip of her life time to Hawaii.
Kimberly is survived by her mom Karilyn Kidwell and a special friend Glen Phelps; aunts and uncles Gary and Marilyn Grimes, Ronnie and Janie Tyra, all of Amarilllo, Barbara Rector, Dave and Betty Kreyling, all of Pampa; cousins D'Wan Grimes of Austin, Jason and Kendra Cantrell of Dimmitt, Katherine and Leland Borden of Linden, Shad Tyra and Terry Lewis of Amarillo and many more loving cousins and friends that she considered family.
Kindly make memorials to Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild, P. O. Box 20783 Amarillo, Tx 79114
Snack Pac for Kids, 2406 SW 3rd Ave Amarillo, Tx 79106
Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church (Christmas Baskets) 316 Valley Ave. Amarillo, Tx 79108
or to the charity of your choice
in memory of Kimberly Kidwell
PLEASE wear mask and practice social distancing. Thank you.
