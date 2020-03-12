Kimberly Kay Myrick, 45, of Plainview, TX passed away of March 9, 2020. Her services will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 at College Heights Baptist Church with Gary Yates of Bridgeport, TX officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
A visitation will be held 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Kornerstone.
Kimberly was born January 16, 1975 in Plainview to Ricky and Paula (McCarty) Sisemore. She attended school in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1993. She married Joey Myrick on October 16, 1997 in Plainview. She was the preschool director for College Heights Baptist Church and was also a member of College Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband Joey Myrick; a daughter Sarah Grace Myrick; two sons, Luke Allen Myrick and Andrew Maurice Myrick her parents, Ricky and Paula Sisemore of Plainview; a sister, Kristy Bechtold; grandmother, Mary McCarty of Plainview; father and mother-in-law, Donnie Myrick and Greta of Spearville, KS; mother-in-law, Carolyn Huddleston of Plainview.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Joe Arrington Cancer Center, 4101 22nd Place, Lubbock, Texas 79410.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2020