Private memorial services for Kristy Barron, 55, of Shallowater, TX, will be held at Abell Funeral Home with Joe Marshall officiating. Cremation and services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX. Kristy died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lubbock, TX.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the American Cancer Association, 3513 10th Street, Lubbock, TX 79415. A link will be provided for live streaming Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, prior to the memorial service for those unable to attend.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2020