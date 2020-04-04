Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. James Robison. View Sign Service Information Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home - Gainesville 602 Lindsay St. Gainesville , TX 76240 (940)-665-3455 Send Flowers Obituary

James Robison walked into the arms of God surrounded by his loving wife and family on March 27, 2020. Born in Lamesa, TX on October 19, 1933 to Gaston and Ima Robison; James was a graduate of Lamesa High School and Texas Tech University (Wreck 'Em!) He married Audrene Rhine of Lockney, TX on December 22, 1955. The Robison family settled in Plainview, TX for 33 years before retiring to Lake Kiowa, TX in 1999.

Preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Don Edd Robison, Jeanneane Parker, Kenneth Robison and Keri Robison. Survivors include: his bride of 64 years, Audrene Rhine Robison of Lake Kiowa, TX; daughter Renee Robison (Leighton Weiss) of Dallas, TX; son Scott Robison (Martha Morton Robison) of Baltimore, MD, granddaughters Lyndsay Cross (Adam Valickus) of Fort Worth, TX, Morgan Castillo, (Daniel Castillo) and great granddaughter Addie of Shallowater, TX; sister Shirley Duke of Springfield, MO, sister-in-law Sherry Robison of Lubbock, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

After graduation, James served 2 years in the US Army designing Nike missile sites, before beginning his career in architecture. He worked in Abilene, TX and Carlsbad, NM moving to Plainview, TX in 1966 to start his own firm where he left an indelible fingerprint on the landscape of the city. Notable works include: First Methodist and other churches, several local banks, Le Mesa Elementary plus several school additions and numerous other buildings as well as several residences.

James was a faithful follower of Christ as a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Plainview and later Gainesville where he served as a Deacon and respected leader for both congregations. He was a committed citizen of Plainview serving as President for the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Association and Rotary Club where he was named a Paul Harris Fellow. He was also a Boy Scout troop leader helping a dozen or more young men achieve Eagle Scout.

James was a devoted husband and father, spending quality time with his family whether playing cards or driving them to White River Lake for a full day of water skiing. James and Audrene loved to travel; there are many fond memories of family vacations around the country. In later years they traveled to New Zealand, Italy, England, Hong Kong, China and numerous other destinations. Upon retiring to Lake Kiowa, TX, James took up the game of golf where his greatest joy was achieving a hole-in-one just months after open-heart surgery. He also became a skilled artist in both watercolor and oil painting. Our family will be forever grateful to the compassionate hospice caregivers who helped James during his last months.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in their honor to First Baptist Church, Gainesville Building Fund or Heart to Heart Hospice of Sherman.

We will celebrate James' well-lived life at a later date when our world is healthier.

