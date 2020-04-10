La Saundra Sammie Groce, of Petersburg, TX, passed away on April 7, 2020. A private service will be held at Petersburg Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was born July 21, 1937 in Plainview, TX to Loy and Ethelene Jay.
Sammie lived in Petersburg all of her life, she graduated from Petersburg High School in 1955 and graduated from West Texas State in 1958. She also taught at Petersburg Elementary School. She married Gaylord Groce on December 23, 1958 in Petersburg and they had been married 61 years.
She is survived by her husband, Gaylord of Petersburg; two daughters GayLynn McClelland and husband Mark of Olney, Michele Price and husband Gary of Colleyville; her grandchildren, Lyndsey Miller and husband Reid, Hayden McClelland and wife Casey, Justin Price and Jackson Price; her great grandchildren, Gunn and Archer Miller.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2020