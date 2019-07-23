Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaJuana Faye Cooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LaJuana Faye Cooper, 85, of Ruidoso, NM passed away with family by her side at Goodlife in Ruidoso, NM on July 20, 2019 She was born to late A.O. & Mable McAda on August 30, 1933 in Floydada, TX. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Daniel L. Cooper.

She attended school at Floydada, TX and worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. Later after Southwestern Bell and AT&T merged, she retired after 35 years. She was an active member of College Heights Baptist Church for 60 years. She loved to listen and sing to old gospel songs. A year or so before retiring, LaJuana took up painting classes and learned how to paint with Acrylic and Oils. Her family has many of her prize pieces and they have become cherished keepsakes.

One of LaJuana's pieces, Dan's favorite, "The Cattle Crossing," was donated to The Arbors Del Ray in Las Cruces, NM and is being proudly displayed.

She married Daniel Lee Cooper on June 19, 1953. LaJuana and Dan had 3 children, Terry Ray, (deceased), Sandra Gayle Stambaugh of Ruidoso, NM and Michael David Cooper of Crowley, TX. They resided in Plainview, TX for over 50 yrs. After Dan's passing, LaJuana moved to Ruidoso, NM to be closer to her family.

LaJuana is survived by children Sandra (Coy) Stambaugh and Michael (Laura) Cooper and five grandchildren; Jon Stambaugh, Steve (Keri) Stambaugh, Murel Cooper, William Cooper, and Lily Griffin. She has 7 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at College Heights Baptist Church in Plainview, TX on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 9am visitation & 10am funeral

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in LaJuana Cooper's honor to the at

