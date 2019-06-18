Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Landa Beth Murray. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Service 2:00 PM Garland Street Church of Christ Plainview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Landa Beth Murray, 69 of Kress, formally of Lakeview, TX passed away peacefully June 15, 2019. Services will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Garland Street Church of Christ in Plainview with Dick Marcear of the Church of Christ at the Colonies in Amarillo. Burial will follow in Kress Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Landa was born on October 31, 1949 to Joe Neal and Lucille Berry in Memphis, TX. She graduated from Lakeview High School in 1968 and received her degree in Elementary Education from Texas Tech. She married her college sweetheart, John Murray on May 15, 1971 and then moved to Kress. Landa was an elementary teacher in Kress for 32 years and loved every minute. She was a devoted teacher, mother and wife and a member of the Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Murray of Kress, daughter Saylor Olson and her husband Eric of Fort Worth, son Chris Murray of Amarillo, granddaughter Kelsey Olson, one sister Joan Cosgrove and husband Mark of Fort Worth, sister in law Camilla Bratcher and husband Andy of Lamesa, and many precious nieces, nephews and extended family that she loved with all her heart. Landa was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Gina.

We would like to thank the amazing staff at Bivens Pointe in Amarillo for taking such great care of our sweet Landa.

Family suggests memorials be made to High Plains Children's Home, 11461 S. Western St. Amarillo, TX 79118 (

