Services for LaNell (Bishop) Stone, 82, of Abernathy, Texas, will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00am in the Abernathy United Church. Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery in Lubbock, TX, under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy. The family will gather at Abell Funeral Home to receive friends on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6:00pm until 7:00pm.
Mrs. Stone died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Plainview, TX.
The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the , 3411 73rd Street, Lubbock, TX 79423 or MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1155 Pressler Street, Houston, TX 77030.--
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2020