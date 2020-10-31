Larry & Mozelle Hedrick died in a car accident on October 25, 2020 outside of Tucumcari, NM. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the University Church of Christ in Canyon with David Lough, Todd Hedrick, and Melvin Carter officiating.

Graveside services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Monday at Dreamland Cemetery in Turkey, Texas. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.

Larry and Mozelle were married in Quitaque after Mozelle's high school graduation ceremony. They were together for over 66 years. Larry was born in Turkey, TX and always boasted that his first haircut was by the barber/ musician "Bob Wills". He worked his whole career as a salesman in the agricultural pesticide/ fertilizer industry with most of his career with Bayer Agriculture Chemical Division. He was respected by so many of the ranchers and farmers in New Mexico, Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle for his expertise and knowledge. He was highly recognized by Bayer on many occasions as an outstanding representative.

Mozelle was born in Gasoline, TX, now part of Quitaque. She was valedictorian of her QHS class of 1954 and captain of the basketball team. She worked in the banking industry for many years. She started at Western National Bank of Amarillo, where she was groomed into management by Mr. Whittenberg and spent her last years before retirement at Herring Bank, where she was VP of Church Bonds & Trust dept. After she retired, she worked at WTAMU as a Dean's administrative assistant until finally retiring at the age of 77.

Because of Larry's job, the couple moved many times and lived in Abernathy, Hale Center, Plainview, Moline & Andalusia IL., Perry, GA, Amarillo & Herford, TX before finally settling in Canyon, TX in 1977, where they spent almost 40 years. They finally moved back to Amarillo, Texas in 2013 where they lived for the remainder of their lives.

Wherever Larry and Mozelle lived, they left formed friendships that lasted decades. They attended University Church of Christ in Canyon, TX for the past 40+ years, and leave behind a loving church family.

Larry loved to do woodworking and Mozelle loved to sing and play piano.

For many years they square danced with some wonderful friends and traveled all over to attend square dance conventions. They loved playing cards with their friends. They were a charitable couple in supporting mission work, feeding the college kids at UCC, doing visitations, and supporting many other charities. They did the Lord's work selflessly.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon & Marian Hedrick of Turkey, TX. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Charles & Louise Hedrick, of Amarillo and sister, Sue Kelley, of Amarillo.

Mozelle was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Hattie Lois Carter of Quitaque, TX. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Melvin & Donna Carter, of Lubbock, TX.

Both Larry and Mozelle are survived by their 3 sons, Scott Hedrick of New Mexico, Todd Hedrick & David Walsh of Dallas, Texas, and Layne Hedrick of Austin, Texas.

They had 6 step-grandchildren and 6 step-great grandchildren.

They are now resting together in Heaven and leave behind many people that were touched by their love and generosity.

