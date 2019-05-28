Larry "Happy" Cole (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia
201 W. Broadway
Tulia, TX
79088
(806)-995-1701
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia
201 W. Broadway
Tulia, TX 79088
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Tulia, TX
Obituary
Tulia, Texas--Larry "Happy" Cole, 70, of Tulia, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Tulia. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors. Larry "Happy" Cole was born on August 18, 1948 in Dimmitt, Texas to Claude and Katherine Cole. He married Kathy Whitehead on July 24, 1971. Happy was a dedicated Coach and Teacher at Tulia ISD for 36 years. He served as the Tulia Chamber of Commerce Director for the past 7 years. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Marjorie Alice Cole and Janice Cowart and one brother: Wayne Cole. He is survived by his wife: Kathy Cole of Tulia, a brother: Fred Cole and wife Charlene of Amarillo, six nieces and one nephew. Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 28, 2019
