Larry J. Hamby, 72, of Plainview, TX, passed from this life on July 28, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Northwest Church of Christ. A private family burial will take place before services. Visitation will be held at Bartley Funeral Home Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.

He was born on May 2, 1948 in Plainview, Texas to J.W. and Dorothy Hamby. Larry attended schools in Plainview and graduated in 1966. He also attended LCC and ACC. He was an excellent welder and worked at Western Tank and Steel for about a year. Larry worked at The Hamby Company from 1972 until the mid 80's. He maintained the shop manufacturing numerous products as well as a welding supply business until his health would not permit.

He was a lifetime member of Garland St. Church of Christ, deacon, head of benevolence on the mission committee, and bible class teacher. He worked with the youth and ran the "widow wagon" for over 40 years. He studied his Bible diligently and loved serving others. Larry also coached little league baseball for several years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pam Hamby of Plainview, his daughters; Keri Tidwell and husband, Chris, of Gainesville, Texas, and Kena Allen and husband, Lee, of The Woodlands, Texas, two stepsons; Coby, Jarrett and wife, Kacey, of Pittsburg, Texas, his sisters; Katrina Plank of Anson, Texas, Jill Freeman and husband, Doug, of Plainview, and Jan Newman of Plainview and four grandchildren; Sutton Tidwell, Banner Tidwell, Alden Allen, and Turner Allen. Larry was also blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations sent to:

Andrews Church of Christ (Mexico Mission Work)

ATTN: Marc Boswell, 201 NW 2nd St., PO Box 1577 Andrews, TX 79414

Mission Para Cristo (Mission Work for Nicaragua)

128 Highway Church Ln. Judsonia, AR 72143



