Larry Keith Lance, 82, of Plainview, Texas passed away August 23, 2020 in Plainview, Texas. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Larry was born January 22, 1938 in Chillicothe, Texas to Luther and Cora Lance. He grew up in Chillicothe and served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Larry married Beverly Williams on December 27, 1959. He worked in the farming industry his whole life and worked for the ASCS office in Plainview for many years. He loved the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys. Growing peaches and flowers was his specialty. He loved animals and loved his family. Larry was a member of Garland Street Church of Christ in Plainview.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his nine brothers and three sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beverly Lance of Plainview; his daughter, DeeDee Herrera and husband Richard of Hale Center; his son, Shawn Lance of Plainview; his grandchildren, Destini, Ashley, Caleb, Breanne, Chelsie and Tregg; and 12 ½ great grandchildren.
