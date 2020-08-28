1/1
Larry Keith Lance
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Keith Lance, 82, of Plainview, Texas passed away August 23, 2020 in Plainview, Texas. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Larry was born January 22, 1938 in Chillicothe, Texas to Luther and Cora Lance. He grew up in Chillicothe and served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Larry married Beverly Williams on December 27, 1959. He worked in the farming industry his whole life and worked for the ASCS office in Plainview for many years. He loved the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys. Growing peaches and flowers was his specialty. He loved animals and loved his family. Larry was a member of Garland Street Church of Christ in Plainview.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his nine brothers and three sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beverly Lance of Plainview; his daughter, DeeDee Herrera and husband Richard of Hale Center; his son, Shawn Lance of Plainview; his grandchildren, Destini, Ashley, Caleb, Breanne, Chelsie and Tregg; and 12 ½ great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved