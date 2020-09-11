Larry Miller Webster, Jr., age 56, passed away on August 25, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Lockney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. A Gathering for family and friends after the graveside services on Saturday is planned to be held at the Garden Gate located at Locust and Main Street in downtown Lockney for refreshments and fellowship. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.
Larry was born in Flint, Michigan on September 17, 1963 . He married Cathy Langley on July 24, 1998 in Lockney, Texas. When he wasn't working as "the Blind Guy", Larry enjoyed spending time fishing, riding motorcycles, and being with his family and friends. Even though his illness kept him from physically enjoying the things he loved, he continued staying connected to his family and friends. He also never lost his sense of humor. You could always count on something unexpected from him that would make you laugh!
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Larry Miller Webster, Sr.; his step-father, Fred Speck; his father-in-law, Billy Hendrix; his grandmother, Odie Webster; and his grandfathers, George Hammond and George Webster.
Those left to cherish Larry's memory are his wife, Cathy Webster of Lockney; his sons, Dalton Webster of Lockney, Austin Webster and Tanner Webster of Cloquet, Minnesota; one grandson, Owen Webster of Cloquet, Minnesota; his sisters, Lisa Starnes of Hope Mills, North Carolina, and Lanette Langer of Lubbock; his mother, Dellili (Georgia) Speck of Grand Blanc, Michigan; his step-mother, Linda Webster of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; his grandmother, Dellili Cox Of Grand Blanc, Michigan; and his mother-in-law, Charline Hendrix of Floydada; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Andy Langley and wife Brenda of Borger, Susan Whited of Lubbock, Joel Hendrix and wife Billie (BD) of Floydada, and Steve Hendrix and wife Joan of Odessa; his pride and joy, his dog Harley; numerous nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
