Obituary

A Gathering of Remembrance for Larry Ray Hartsell, 76, has been set for Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. Rev. Derek Crawford, pastor of Mary Niblack Road Baptist Church will officiate.

Larry Ray Hartsell was born July 8, 1942 at Los Angeles, California to the late Claude Lewis Hartsell and Anna Mae Hartsell. He was a graduate of Muleshoe High School, the class of 1960. Larry passed away March 7, 2019 at his rural residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Larry came to Ardmore from Petersburg, Texas some forty-five years ago.

The family wishes to thank Cross Timbers Hospice for their care and love for patients and family, and in lieu of flowers that memorials be made in Larry's name to Cross Timbers Hospice.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory and Cremation-With-Care was selected.

