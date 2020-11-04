Lester "Alan" Collum and Jane Katherine Collum, departed this earthly world and entered heaven's gates on October 24, 2020 and October 30, 2020. Alan greeted his wife with open arms. Graveside services will be held November 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Lubbock, Texas. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Bartley Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m.

Alan was born September 3, 1948, in Corpus Christi, Tx to Margaret Burleson Whitlock.

Jane was born on October 25, 1950 in Roswell, NM to Iva Ann Smith.

Alan and Jane were married on October 6, 1970.

Alan served in the United States Navy in Vietnam. He worked in the oil field for 20 years and later sold cars for Bill Wells in Plainview. Alan was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Plainview, Tx. Alan loved his relationship with God and loved the word of God and was eager to share it with others. He loved making his kids and grandkids laugh, with all of his Dad jokes. Sometimes those jokes failed, but you still laughed because of his uncontrollable laughter at his own jokes.

Jane worked at Walmart for 25 years in the fabric department, but her main career was caring for her four children that she loved with her every being. Later on in life she was tickled to be a Gammy to a gaggle of grandchildren that she was proud to have. She was the best Mother and Gammy anyone could ask for. She will be missed by many especially her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. The family would like to express their appreciation to Nicole Collum, Diane Ward, and all the ICU nurses at Covenant Hospital Plainview, TX, that did everything they could for our sweet Mom.

Alan is preceded in death by his mother; Margaret Whitlock, sister; Barbara Owens, and brother; Rex Collum.

Jane is preceded in death by her father; JK Smith, mother; Iva Ann Smith, grandfather; OB Johnson, and grandmother; Edna Katherine Johnson

Survivors of both Alan and Jane include a son Chris Collum and partner, Tom Williams, of Midland, TX, a daughter Jana Collum, and husband, Tony Hernandez of Snyder, TX, a son Chad Collum and wife, Nicole Collum, of Lubbock, TX, and a daughter Kari Byrd and husband, Aaron Byrd of Lubbock, TX. Seven grandchildren Frank Chiacchiera, Jayden Burnham-Collum, Cadence Collum, Blaise Collum, Tj Hernandez, Jaycee Hernandez, Zane Byrd.

Jane is also survived by her sister; Julie Fincher of Dallas, TX, brother; Kevin Smith of Carrollton, TX, and Uncle Don Johnson of San Antonio, TX.

