Laura Elena Almanza, 28, of Lubbock died on Monday, March 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Muleshoe, Texas with Father Rene Perez officiating. Interment will follow at Muleshoe Memorial Park Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the funeral home.

She was born on October 29, 1990 in Clovis, New Mexico to Aldo Amanza and Florinda Mendoza Champion. She has lived in Plainview since 1996 where she went to school and graduated. Laura was attending South Plains College, her major in nursing. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Carla Almanza.

She is survived by her parents, Aldo Almanza of Lubbock and Florinda Mendoza-Champion of Plainview; her daughters, Aubrey Elena Martinez and Breanna Harley Martinez of Lubbock; her sister Patricia Roberts of Plainview; her grandparents, Jose and Carlota Almanza of Muleshoe, TX.

