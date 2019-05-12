Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurin Torres. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laurin Torres was born Dec. 12, 1989 and died, May 1, 2019. He lived in Plainview and was formerly of El Paso, TX. Laurin lived a fulfilling life from beginning to end. He was loved by all and a friend to all. Patience and kind to everyone, more than a simple man.

He is survived by his wife Tina and 3 step-children, parents Juan B. Minerva Torres, his siblings Nigel & Mirna Torres. He is also survived by his niece and nephew, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Iglesia del Centro Avivamiento, 1115 Oakland St. Respects can be made beginning at 12:30 p.m., services begin at 2 p.m.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 12, 2019

