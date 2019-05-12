Laurin Torres was born Dec. 12, 1989 and died, May 1, 2019. He lived in Plainview and was formerly of El Paso, TX. Laurin lived a fulfilling life from beginning to end. He was loved by all and a friend to all. Patience and kind to everyone, more than a simple man.
He is survived by his wife Tina and 3 step-children, parents Juan B. Minerva Torres, his siblings Nigel & Mirna Torres. He is also survived by his niece and nephew, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Iglesia del Centro Avivamiento, 1115 Oakland St. Respects can be made beginning at 12:30 p.m., services begin at 2 p.m.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 12, 2019