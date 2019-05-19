Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hamil Family Funeral Home 6449 Buffalo Gap Road Abilene , TX 79606 (325)-692-2232 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hamil Family Funeral Home 6449 Buffalo Gap Road Abilene , TX 79606 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM First Central Presbyterian Church Abilene , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lavern Rhine Donnell Roeder, 89, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Abilene, Texas.

Born in Floyd County, Texas on October 5, 1929, Lavern was the daughter of the late Luther and Lavera Jones Rhine. She attended West Texas State College, Texas Tech University, and Lubbock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (1947-50). She was a Registered Nurse in hospitals in Lubbock and Plainview and was an office nurse for several years.

Lavern was an active long-time member of the P.E.O Chapter GN. She was a member of several bridge groups and was active in volunteer work and homemaking. She was a longtime member of First Central Presbyterian Church in Abilene. Lavern will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

On June 2, 1955, Lavern married Dr. Ralph E. Donnell. He preceded her in death on July 7, 1999. Lavern and Joe Roeder married in 2005. Joe preceded her in death in 2017.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Lavern was also preceded in death by Joe Roeder's son, Carl Roeder on April 21, 2019, her brother, Glen Rhine in 2016, and her sister, Wanda Rhine Bearden on May 19, 2013.

Lavern is survived by three sons: Ralph E. Donnell, III and wife Tina of Afton, VA, Mark R. Donnell of San Francisco, CA, and Steven G. Donnell and wife Elisa of Austin, TX; grandchildren: Christopher G. Donnell and wife Kimberley of Austin; Laura Donnell of San Francisco, and Christopher T. Donnell of Philadelphia, PA; a sister, Mrs. Audrene Robison and husband James of Lake Kiowa; a brother-in-law, Clyde Bearden of Lubbock; as well as nephews, David Bearden and wife Kerry of Lubbock, and Scott Robison and wife Martha of Towson, MD; and nieces, Jenne Finke and husband Tom of Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, and Renee Weiss and husband Leighton of Dallas.

Lavern dearly loved Joe's family, where she was accepted as a mother and grandmother with complete love. She is survived by his children, Bob Roeder and wife Teresa of McKinney, TX, Susan Roeder Bolling and husband Bob of Houston, and daughter-in-law, Lynn Roeder of Abilene; as well as Joe's grandchildren: Jeffrey Jarrard and wife Ryan and children Connor and Annie of Houston, Brian Jarrard of Houston and wife Nora, Loren Swanson and husband Jake of North Carolina, Rebecca Sutrona and husband Jay of McKinney, Brooke Roeder Andrus and children, Emerson, Eames, and Esmé of Austin, Harrison Roeder, his wife Katelin, and their daughter, Blake of Abilene, and Austin Roeder and wife Callie, and their daughter Charlotte of Abilene.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Janice Haggendahl, Krystle Segura and staff of Diamond Creek Home Care for their loving care of Joe, Carl, and Lavern in their time of need.

A visitation was held at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, on Friday, May 17th, 2019 from 5 PM until 7 PM. A memorial service was held on Saturday, May 18th, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the First Central Presbyterian Church in Abilene. Inurnment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Central Presbyterian Church, International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation, located at 6144 Clark Center Ave. Sarasota, FL 34238, or your .

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at

