Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawana Jo Welch. View Sign Service Information Bartley Funeral Home - Plainview 1200 S. Interstate 27 Service Road Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-293-2225 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawana Jo Welch, age 85, of Plainview, Texas, closed her eyes on earth and opened them in heaven on February 27, 2020. She passed away suddenly and peacefully due to a long battle with Alzheimer's. Services will take place on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at Bartley Memorial Chapel located at Bartley Funeral home starting at 11 a.m. A private family burial will follow. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home

She was born June 23, 1934 in Love County, Marietta, Oklahoma to George and Lyda Lowe. She married the love of her life, Troy Welch, on July 22, 1955 in Gainesville, Texas where they resided for their first seven years of marriage. In 1962, they moved to Plainview where they currently live. For many years Lawana worked at various retail stores and later did secretarial work for PISD Ash Elementary and Dr. Tom Cunningham.

Lawana was a fun loving and very energetic woman who could brighten up any room she walked in. She was a faithful Christian servant and was a member of College Heights Baptist church since 1962. Lawana also enjoyed her dogs and grand-dogs. Above all, she was the greatest wife, mom, and granny and she loved others fiercely. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Lawana is survived by her husband, Troy Welch of Plainview, Texas, her three daughters; Kim Clarke and husband, David, of Ft. Worth, Texas, Kay Stambaugh and husband, Ronnie, of Lubbock, Texas, and Sue Patridge and husband, Joel, of Plainview, Texas, two grand-daughters; Laura Jo Klein and husband, Bryce, of Ft. Worth, Texas and Ellen Clark also of Ft. Worth, Texas and a great-grandson, Charlie Klein.

She is preceded in death by her parents; George and Lyda Lowe, two sisters; Betty Sue McAnally and Wanda Lubbers and a brother; George Lowe Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to , College Heights Baptist Church, Meals On Wheels, or .

Lawana Jo Welch, age 85, of Plainview, Texas, closed her eyes on earth and opened them in heaven on February 27, 2020. She passed away suddenly and peacefully due to a long battle with Alzheimer's. Services will take place on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at Bartley Memorial Chapel located at Bartley Funeral home starting at 11 a.m. A private family burial will follow. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Bartley Funeral HomeShe was born June 23, 1934 in Love County, Marietta, Oklahoma to George and Lyda Lowe. She married the love of her life, Troy Welch, on July 22, 1955 in Gainesville, Texas where they resided for their first seven years of marriage. In 1962, they moved to Plainview where they currently live. For many years Lawana worked at various retail stores and later did secretarial work for PISD Ash Elementary and Dr. Tom Cunningham.Lawana was a fun loving and very energetic woman who could brighten up any room she walked in. She was a faithful Christian servant and was a member of College Heights Baptist church since 1962. Lawana also enjoyed her dogs and grand-dogs. Above all, she was the greatest wife, mom, and granny and she loved others fiercely. She will be missed by all who knew her.Lawana is survived by her husband, Troy Welch of Plainview, Texas, her three daughters; Kim Clarke and husband, David, of Ft. Worth, Texas, Kay Stambaugh and husband, Ronnie, of Lubbock, Texas, and Sue Patridge and husband, Joel, of Plainview, Texas, two grand-daughters; Laura Jo Klein and husband, Bryce, of Ft. Worth, Texas and Ellen Clark also of Ft. Worth, Texas and a great-grandson, Charlie Klein.She is preceded in death by her parents; George and Lyda Lowe, two sisters; Betty Sue McAnally and Wanda Lubbers and a brother; George Lowe Jr.In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to , College Heights Baptist Church, Meals On Wheels, or . Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.