Dovie Lawana Long was born April 30, 1945 to Garland and Dovie (Downey) Long in Plainview, Texas, and died on November 10, 2020 in Levelland due to Covid-19.
Lawana attended Olton schools, graduating in 1963, and received her bachelor's degree in education from West Texas State in Canyon, Texas. She was a free spirit, always up for an adventure. Lawana lived in Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Arkansas, Florida, and all over Texas. Her heart was always in the West Texas Panhandle and in the cotton fields with her father.
She had a dry sense of humor and laughing came easily. Her daughter's friends adored her and all called her Mom. Lawana always had a seat at the table or a warm bed for any wayward kid who needed it. She enjoyed politics, reading, writing, sewing, traveling, painting, and talking!
Lawana was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Dan Long.
She is survived by daughters, Kristy (Cameron) Cook, and Dorette (John) English; grandchildren, Atlanta (Robert) Holland, Brocken Pulliam. Devyn Pulliam, Jacob English and Jocelyn English; great grandchildren, Lokin and Storyn Holland; sister, Carol Anne Yeager Meraz; sister-in-law, Carol Long; aunt, Peggie Downey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Lawana asked that people consider other's lives and wear your mask. Her remains will be cremated and a service will be held in Plainview in 2021, when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to First Book or Shriner's Hospital
would be appreciated.
