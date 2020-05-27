Lee Jackson (Pete, Jack, or Lee) Coffey, 74, passed away Saturday, May 9th, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. Lee was the first of three children born March 26, 1946 to Lee Clayton (Doc) Coffey and Sunshine Jane (Sunny) Jackson in Dallas, Texas.

Lee attended A&M Consolidated Schools of College Station and had an avid interest in Theatrical Drama, and went on to perform in many plays and pieces from Kindergarten through High School.

After graduating from A&M Consolidated High School of College Station, Texas in 1964, Lee then went on to serve in the United States Army as a Sergeant E5 in Korea. Upon returning home to the states, he began college at both the University of Texas in Austin and Texas State University in San Marcos (formerly known as Southwest Texas State University.) While attending TSU, Lee met and fell in love with Kathleen Flanagan of Austin, Texas. They married in 1972 and had three children together while residing in Austin and Lovington, New Mexico. Lee earned his AAS in Nursing as a Licensed Vocational Nurse, following his passion for nursing and caring for others for over 30+ years. Lee was an avid enthusiast for the outdoors, photography, music (especially the recorder) reading, and cycling. Pete had an incredibly gentle soul with a great love for all animals and especially his children.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Sunny and Lee Coffey of Plainview, Texas, his sister Vickie Lynn, and wife Kathleen. Lee is survived by his sister, Robyn Kay Coffey of Poolville, Texas, his three children, daughter Heather Coffey of Walla Walla, Washington, son Jamieson Coffey of Austin, Texas, daughter Mari Coffey and fiancé Michael Funderburk of Alexandria, Louisiana, and his six grandchildren, Michael, Tristyn, Trevor Urena, Ella, Maggie, and Lincoln Funderburk of Alexandria, Louisiana, and cousins Rose Howell of Garland, Texas, Sharon Thompson of Bridgeport, Texas, and Michael Jackson of Richardson, Texas.

The family would also like to thank Mr. Robert Tucker, trusted friend.

In light of the world affairs, a formal ceremony will be postponed, but Lee's children and sister ask you to join them in prayers and love for a day of Remembrance of Lee's incredible life, love and friendship he shared with us all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, as he never knew a stranger and always extended the greatest amount of grace to all around him. Dad, we will love you forever, and miss you every day.

