Leldon Harold Rodgers, 57, of Amarillo, formerly Plainview, passed from this life on January 31st, 2020. Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2 pm with Pastor Mike Schafer officiating. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at Bartley Funeral Home on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.

Leldon was born to Wilburn and Ellen Rodgers on February 20, 1962 in Gainesville, Texas. He married Sheryl Dowdy. Leldon grew up in Plainview and was a graduate of Plainview High School. He received a HVAC diploma from Vista College as valedictorian. He worked as a welder for Cook County College, a certified scale technician for Mettler Toledo, master painter carpentry in Amarillo, TX, a coal miner in Jewette, TX. His most recent work was with West Texas A&M as an equipment tech. Leldon's hobbies included playing guitar and HAM radio operating. He also enjoyed reading, cooking and was huge animal enthusiast. He was a wonderful son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, He will be missed deeply.

Those left to cherish his memory is his mother; Ellen Rodgers, wife; Sheryl Rodgers, sons; Patrick Zavala and wife, Jennifer, of Lubbock, Leldon Aaron Rodgers and wife, Mahogany, of Lubbock, grandchildren; Leldon Aaron Rodgers II, Pete Arellano, Zachary Arellano, and Nathan Arellano, sisters; Wanda Graham and husband, Curtis, of Plainview, Vivian Rodgers of Lubbock, Tanya Arredondo and husband, David, of San Marcos, TX, Leslie Spikes and husband, Steve, of Sulphur, Oklahoma, and Cindy Berry and husband, Gerald, of Gainesville, TX, brothers; Johnny Jackson of Gainesville, TX, Audi Jackson and wife, Judy, of Gainesville, TX, and Bubba Jackson and wife, Patty, of Gainesville, TX.

Leldon is preceded in death by his father and stepmother; Wilburn Harold and Beverly Rodgers, and his grandparents who had a special hand in raising him; Johnnie Virginia and V.R. Rodgers.

