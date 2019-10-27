Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenard Ray Watson. View Sign Service Information 11th & Willis Church of Christ 3309 S 11th St Abilene, TX 79605 Memorial service 1:00 PM 11th and Willis Church of Christ Abilene , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cedar Park, September 25, 2019 – Lenard Ray Watson peacefully passed from this earth after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born to Elmer Richard and Joyce Langston Watson on January 28, 1950 in Plainview, Texas. He attended public schools in Plainview where he graduated in 1969. While in high school, Lenard played offensive tackle for the Bulldogs. After graduation, he attended West Texas State University in Canyon, before joining the U.S.

On August 16, 1997, he married his soulmate - Deborah (Deb) Lynn Harber and moved to Shallowater where they owned and operated "Just-A-Nibble" bakery. They later moved the bakery to Plainview. While back in Plainview, Lenard went to work for IMS until they closed the bakery and moved to Abilene to be closer to Deb's family. He returned to work as a machinist but became involved with the Arts and Crafts circuit as both he and Deb used their creativity – Deb in stained glass and jewelry making and Lenard built his creations in wood. They enjoyed their getaways as they shared their gifts and made many friends. Lenard later took medical disability and retired.

Lenard is survived by his children: Larisa Kirkovits (Greg) of Austin; Melody Davis (Lamont) of Austin; Travis Watson of Odessa; David Pinkstaff (Brendi) of Austin. Grandchildren: Joseph and Luke Kirkovits of Austin; Livia Davis of Austin; Stacie (Dusty) Cranfield of Odessa; Cody Grasty of Austin; and Tanner Pinkstaff of Austin. His mom – Joyce Watson of Plainview. Brothers: Richard Watson (Linda) of Plainview; Rodney Watson (Seliece) of Plainview; Sister Dawn McMillan (Ronnie) of Frisco. Sister-in-laws: Sandra Whatley (Bill) of Abilene; and Pennie Roberts (Don) of Lubbock. Mother and Father-in-law – Joe and Christine Harber of Lubbock. Lenard has 4 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by: His wife Deb (three months earlier) and his dad Elmer.

Joint Memorial Services will be held November 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm, 11th and Willis Church of Christ, Abilene, TX.

