On Monday, September 2, 2019, Lenora Massey passed away at the age of 86.
Lenora was born on May 8, 1933, in Wellington, Texas to R.L. and Lenora (Smith) Tisdale. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1951. On December 6, 1950, she married Douglas Wayne Massey. Together, they raised five sons: Billy, Terry, Lonnie, Daryl, and Wren.
Her influence extended beyond her home. She taught Sunday school, worked in the schools, and taught in a business school for several years. She could talk to anyone. She often struck up conversations with complete strangers, much to the dismay of her teenage sons. She would say, "They aren't strangers, they're just friends I haven't met yet."
Lenora was twelfth in a family of thirteen children. Family and faith were most important to her. She loved all her children, siblings, nieces, and nephews, but her face would absolutely light up any time she held one of her grandbabies.
In their retirement years, she and Wayne enjoyed traveling, spending mornings with coffee group friends, and playing balloon volleyball at the Senior Center. They actively volunteered for Meals on Wheels and other community organizations.
Lenora was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters, and eight brothers. She is survived by her five sons and their wives, one brother and his wife, ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous Massey and Tisdale loved ones.
Services will be Saturday, September 7, at 1:30 p.m., at Rocky Creek Baptist Church near Lake Brownwood. Visitation will be at the church Saturday from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Interment at Rocky Creek Cemetery will follow.
Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 6, 2019