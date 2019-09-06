Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenora Mae Massey. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Rocky Creek Baptist Church 4300 CR 557 Rocky Creek Baptist Church , TX View Map Send Flowers Service 1:30 PM Rocky Creek Baptist Church 4300 CR 557 Brownwood , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, September 2, 2019, Lenora Massey passed away at the age of 86.

Lenora was born on May 8, 1933, in Wellington, Texas to R.L. and Lenora (

Her influence extended beyond her home. She taught Sunday school, worked in the schools, and taught in a business school for several years. She could talk to anyone. She often struck up conversations with complete strangers, much to the dismay of her teenage sons. She would say, "They aren't strangers, they're just friends I haven't met yet."

Lenora was twelfth in a family of thirteen children. Family and faith were most important to her. She loved all her children, siblings, nieces, and nephews, but her face would absolutely light up any time she held one of her grandbabies.

In their retirement years, she and Wayne enjoyed traveling, spending mornings with coffee group friends, and playing balloon volleyball at the Senior Center. They actively volunteered for Meals on Wheels and other community organizations.

Lenora was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters, and eight brothers. She is survived by her five sons and their wives, one brother and his wife, ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous Massey and Tisdale loved ones.

Services will be Saturday, September 7, at 1:30 p.m., at Rocky Creek Baptist Church near Lake Brownwood. Visitation will be at the church Saturday from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Interment at Rocky Creek Cemetery will follow.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at

