Leon Galvan, 42, of Plainview died on Friday, February 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Kornerstone Chapel. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held at 6:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

Leon was born on January 12, 1977 in Lockney, Texas to Javier and Frances Galvan. He married Diana Reyna on December 25, 1997. He loved baseball and coached for over twenty years. He taught them that respect for people was more important than the game. He was a family man and loved bacon cheeseburgers.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Galvan of Plainview; his sons, Christian Ray Galvan and wife Victoria and Gavin Zander Rey Galvan, both of Plainview; his parents, Javier and Frances Galvan of Plainview; his brother, Francisco Galvan and wife Josie of Plainview; his sisters, Isabel Juanez and husband Richard of Plainview, Guadalupe Lopper and husband Sean of Clovis, NM, Aristea Silvas and husband Blake of Lubbock; his grandson, Isaiah Galvan; his father-in-law, Andrian Reyna of Hale Center; his sister-in-law, Rebecca Reyna of Plainview and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

