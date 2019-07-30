Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806)-698-8085 Service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Southcrest Baptist Church Graveside service 2:00 PM Plainview Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Lester Ramsey passed away July 25, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 85 years at 10:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Plainview Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Lester's life tribute at

Lester Ramsey was born on July 1, 1934 to Thomas and Gladys (Keisling) Ramsey in Grey Mule, TX. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1953 and played football at West Texas State College and graduated in 1957. Lester married Martha Wright on August 29, 1953 in Plainview, Texas. He spent 34 years as a teacher and a coach, retiring in 1989. He loved young people and he made such an impact on so many lives through his teaching and coaching. He loved the mountains, fishing, and travelling with family. He loved his family, but the love of his life was Martha and his Lord and Savior.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Jane Ramsey of Lubbock, children, Lester Lynn Ramsey and wife Cathy of Shamrock, Terry Lee Lindley and husband Scotty of Abilene, Lawrence Augustus Ramsey of Lubbock, and David Dwight Ramsey of Missouri City; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Wanda Louise Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rosa Lee Ramsey, and a brother, Eural Ramsey.

The family of Lester Ramsey would appreciate contributions to be given to the Texas Boys Ranch or a in his memory.

