Linda Parks, 77, of Plainview passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the Kornerstone Chapel with Mr. Oscar Chavez, Area Community Hospice Chaplain officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Linda was born on March 27, 1942 in Plainview to Vernon and Mary Cantrell. She attended schools in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1960. She worked as an accountant for Browning Seed for many years. She loved working in her yard and growing different things and gardening. She also loved to sew, was a huge Elvis fan and enjoyed watching and supporting all Texas Tech Athletics and her Dallas Cowboys.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister Sandy Lindeman.
Linda is survived by her son, Craig Parks and wife Jessica and their daughters Allison and Emily all of Katy, Texas; one brother, Vernon "Sonny" Cantrell of Apple Springs, Texas; a niece, Dondi Walker; and nephew Cody Lindeman.
The family suggests memorials to the Infinite Hero Foundation, 22365 El Toro Rd, #275, Lake Forest, CA 92630.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019