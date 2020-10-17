Linda Pauline (Polly) Turner went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Idalou Cemetery. Visitation will be available for those who wish to say a final goodbye at Moore-Rose Funeral Home, 701 Main Street, Idalou, Texas from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 and a family visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou.

