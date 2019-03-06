Linda Presley, 76, of Plainview passed away on Sunday, March 3 in Lubbock. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1 PM at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Plainview, Texas. Burial will follow in Plainview Cemetery. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Presley.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6-8PM at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
Linda was born on February 28, 1943 to Elmer and Juanita Hamilton. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all her heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Bruce Hamilton and Johnny Hamilton; one sister Judy Shuping; and one granddaughter, Samantha Boutell.
She is survived by her children; Karen Mellinger and husband Mike of Hahira, GA, Kathy Alvarado and husband Michael of Plainview, Patsy Wilson and husband Dwight of Plainview, Jawana Stroup of Fort Smith, AR and Kenneth Presley of Muldrow, OK; eight grandchildren, Mandy Pierce, Tera Olson, Ashly Olson, Taylor Olson, Zachary Presley, Matthew Presley, Kaleib Vega and Madison Alvarado; five great-grandchildren, Gage Olson, Jeremy Presley, Kinley Jo Pierce, Timothy Pierce and Cassidy Presley; two sisters, Brenda Marshall of Tulia and Nancy Cox and husband Jackie of Plainview.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com.
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019