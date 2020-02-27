Lisa Dawn Smith, 47, of Plainview passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 28, 2020 at College Heights Baptist Church in Plainview. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held on Thursday February 27, 2020 from 6-8 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Lisa was born on February 13, 1973 to Herbert and Sharon Smith in Plainview. She attended schools in Lockney and graduated from Lockney High School in 1992. She was a daycare worker for First United Methodist Church for many years and also taught preschool.
She is preceded in death by her father; two sisters, Kimberley Smith and Paula Porter.
She is survived by her mother and step father, Sharon and Ted Porter of Plainview; her grandmother, Juanita Kennedy and husband Billy; one brother, Richard Porter of Euless, TX; three sisters, Lori Hadaway of Idalou, Becky Fortenberry of Plainview and Alycia Clater of Whitesboro, TX., and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2020