Lloyd Paul Reecer, 92, formerly of Lockney, passed away January 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Lockney, with Kyle Brock officiating. Interment will follow at Lockney Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney Thursday January 30, 2020 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.Paul was born October 21, 1927 in Lockney to Loren and Clara (Combee) Reecer. He and his parents were the owner/operators of Reecer's Cleaners in Lockney for many years. Following that, he had a second career working with his brother, Ronald Reecer, as a roofing contractor in Plainview.Paul is survived by his wife, Zora, of 56 years as well as a daughter Jana Hill, son Randy Reecer and wife Sharon, Chris Reecer and wife Marni, Jeff Reecer and wife Dena, and Robin Roland and husband Jeff; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and a brother Benny Reecer.Paul was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Joann Smith , Donald Reecer and Ronald Reecer.In lieu of flowers, donations to the will be appreciated.