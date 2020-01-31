Lloyd Paul Reecer, 92, formerly of Lockney, passed away January 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Lockney, with Kyle Brock officiating. Interment will follow at Lockney Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney Thursday January 30, 2020 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.
Paul was born October 21, 1927 in Lockney to Loren and Clara (Combee) Reecer. He and his parents were the owner/operators of Reecer's Cleaners in Lockney for many years. Following that, he had a second career working with his brother, Ronald Reecer, as a roofing contractor in Plainview.
Paul is survived by his wife, Zora, of 56 years as well as a daughter Jana Hill, son Randy Reecer and wife Sharon, Chris Reecer and wife Marni, Jeff Reecer and wife Dena, and Robin Roland and husband Jeff; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and a brother Benny Reecer.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Joann Smith, Donald Reecer and Ronald Reecer.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the will be appreciated.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 31, 2020