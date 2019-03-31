Loretha Young, 85, of Shawnee, Okla., passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born Jan. 12, 1934 in Elmore City, Okla., to the late Argus and Eunice Lynn.
Loretha worked at Wal-Mart in Shawnee for 23 years gaining lots of cherished friendships. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by so many.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 58 years, Mearl Young; one daughter, Barb Hill "Carlon" of Searcy, Ark.; one son, Gary Young of Shawnee, Okla.; one sister, LaGay James "Jerry" of Plainview, Texas; one granddaughter, Stacy Wood "Allen" of Searcy, Ark.; four great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kaitlyn, Mason and Kam of Searcy, Ark.; one grandson, Keanon Hooper of Plainview, Texas; and one special god-daughter, Amy Gammill of Searcy, Ark.; and precious nieces and nephews.
Graveside services only will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Plainview, Texas, on April 1, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019