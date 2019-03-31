Obituary

Loretha Young, 85, of Shawnee, Okla., passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born Jan. 12, 1934 in Elmore City, Okla., to the late Argus and Eunice Lynn.

Loretha worked at Wal-Mart in Shawnee for 23 years gaining lots of cherished friendships. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by so many.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 58 years, Mearl Young; one daughter, Barb Hill "Carlon" of Searcy, Ark.; one son, Gary Young of Shawnee, Okla.; one sister, LaGay James "Jerry" of Plainview, Texas; one granddaughter, Stacy Wood "Allen" of Searcy, Ark.; four great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kaitlyn, Mason and Kam of Searcy, Ark.; one grandson, Keanon Hooper of Plainview, Texas; and one special god-daughter, Amy Gammill of Searcy, Ark.; and precious nieces and nephews.

Graveside services only will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Plainview, Texas, on April 1, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Loretha Young, 85, of Shawnee, Okla., passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born Jan. 12, 1934 in Elmore City, Okla., to the late Argus and Eunice Lynn.Loretha worked at Wal-Mart in Shawnee for 23 years gaining lots of cherished friendships. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by so many.Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 58 years, Mearl Young; one daughter, Barb Hill "Carlon" of Searcy, Ark.; one son, Gary Young of Shawnee, Okla.; one sister, LaGay James "Jerry" of Plainview, Texas; one granddaughter, Stacy Wood "Allen" of Searcy, Ark.; four great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kaitlyn, Mason and Kam of Searcy, Ark.; one grandson, Keanon Hooper of Plainview, Texas; and one special god-daughter, Amy Gammill of Searcy, Ark.; and precious nieces and nephews.Graveside services only will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Plainview, Texas, on April 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close