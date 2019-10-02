Louise Curry, 80, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Plainview. A funeral service was held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Joseph Johnson officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
A visitation was held on Sunday September 29, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
She is preceded in death by her parents, J.E. and Velma Payne.
She is survived by her husband, Travis Curry of Plainview; her children, Pam Lampe and husband Ross of Lubbock, Julia Roth and husband Mark of Plainview and Eric Curry and wife Annette of Lacey, WA; four grandchildren, Virginia Roth, Steven Lampe, Justin Curry and Cynthia Yalcinkaya; three great grandchildren, Lillian Curry, Bryanna Brush and Brody Brush; two sisters, Ruth Willis and Joyce Carty.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2019