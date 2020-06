Louise Davis Campbell, age 73, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Floydada Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store