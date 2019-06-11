Loyd Dale Belk, 93, of Plainview passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at College Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Smith and Rev. Don Robertson officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held 6:00-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Loyd was born on December 14, 1925 in Hale Center, Texas to James Ridley & Julia Ann "Annie" (Locke) Belk. He married the love of his life, Bette Alcorn on January 19, 1952 in Clovis, New Mexico and they spent 67 wonderful years together. Mr. Belk graduated from Plainview High School. He served in the Navy during WWII as a naval aviator. He was a well known and respected builder and contractor. He built numerous homes and commercial projects during his career. His passions were flying, golfing, family and his Lord Jesus. He was a kind and faithful man, and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; Carl Belk, Bud Belk and Roy Belk and four sisters; Jewel Belk Chowning, Faye Belk Powers, Frankie Belk Pryor and Mildred Belk Fondren.
Survivors include his wife Bette Belk of Plainview; his daughters, Debbi Wilkins and Dana Kay Hollars both of Plainview; his son, David Allen Belk & wife Karen of Cedar Hill, TX; six grandchildren, Shonda Morphis Tomsu, Brandi Morphis Barnett, Sonja Belk Goodman, Jacob Belk, Jennifer Hollars and Trey Hollars and twelve great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the or .
