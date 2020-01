L.P. Shugart, 89, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview, Texas. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Kornerstone.L.P. was born on July 15, 1930 in Turkey, TX to Malcolm and Vera Shugart. He married Jannie Adams on October 1, 1948. He was a member of the Plainview Dance Club, Promenades Square Dance Club, Plainview Rodeo Association and Good Sams Club.He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jannie Adams; two sons, Mac Shugart and Lloyd Shugart; one son-in-law, Allen Stallings; three brothers, Harold, Chic and Ted Shugart; one sister, MarySurvivors include his daughter, Carolyn Stallings; daughter-in-law, Sherrill Shugart; five grandchildren, Daina Bartlett and husband Trent, Misty Price and husband Lance, Shelley Kile and husband Jonathan, Mac Shugart and wife April, and Heath Pinkerton and wife Mary Ann; twelve great grandchildren, Coby Niell and wife Tiffani, Brandt Robinson and wife Miranda, Leigh-Ann Price, Landon Price, Landry Price, Tanner Walker and wife Cecilia, Brooklyn Kile, Kayden Kile, Lilly Kile, Channing Perkins, Camryn Perkins and Cade Pinkerton; six great-great grandchildren, Kenzli Blackburn, Caleb Niell, Caysen Neill, Nolan Robinson, Piper Robinson and Jayce Robinson; one brother, J.T. Shugart.Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com