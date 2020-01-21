L.P. Shugart, 89, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview, Texas. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Kornerstone.
L.P. was born on July 15, 1930 in Turkey, TX to Malcolm and Vera Shugart. He married Jannie Adams on October 1, 1948. He was a member of the Plainview Dance Club, Promenades Square Dance Club, Plainview Rodeo Association and Good Sams Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jannie Adams; two sons, Mac Shugart and Lloyd Shugart; one son-in-law, Allen Stallings; three brothers, Harold, Chic and Ted Shugart; one sister, Mary
Survivors include his daughter, Carolyn Stallings; daughter-in-law, Sherrill Shugart; five grandchildren, Daina Bartlett and husband Trent, Misty Price and husband Lance, Shelley Kile and husband Jonathan, Mac Shugart and wife April, and Heath Pinkerton and wife Mary Ann; twelve great grandchildren, Coby Niell and wife Tiffani, Brandt Robinson and wife Miranda, Leigh-Ann Price, Landon Price, Landry Price, Tanner Walker and wife Cecilia, Brooklyn Kile, Kayden Kile, Lilly Kile, Channing Perkins, Camryn Perkins and Cade Pinkerton; six great-great grandchildren, Kenzli Blackburn, Caleb Niell, Caysen Neill, Nolan Robinson, Piper Robinson and Jayce Robinson; one brother, J.T. Shugart.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020